USD/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks nearby support to slip beneath 140.00 as Yen traders await US GDP, BoJ

- USD/JPY renews weekly low after breaking fortnight-old rising support line.
- Bearish MACD signals, U-turn from 200-SMA adds strength to downside bias.
- Talks of BoJ policy tweak, downbeat US Dollar direct Yen pair towards 137.90 support confluence.
USD/JPY drops for the fourth consecutive day as it breaks a two-week-old rising support line, now immediate resistance, to refresh the weekly low near 139.40, close to 139.70 by the press time of early Thursday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Yen pair also justifies the market’s chatters that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is overdue for a policy tweak. Also exerting downside pressure on the Yen price could be the broad-based US Dollar weakness despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish rate hike amid fears of a sooner end to the tightening spell. That said, the DXY prints a three-day losing streak, down 0.24% intraday near 100.78 by the press time.
Amid these plays, the USD/JPY pair is likely to extend the latest fall towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its May-June upside, near 139.30.
However, a convergence of an ascending support line from early May and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 137.90, appears a tough nut to crack for the Yen pair sellers.
Alternatively, a corrective bounce needs validation from the previous support line stretched from mid-July, close to 140.40, as well as a downward-sloping resistance line from early June, close to 141.15 by the press time.
Even so, the 200-SMA level of around 141.65 at the latest will act as the final defense of the USD/JPY bears.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|140.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.39
|Daily SMA50
|140.88
|Daily SMA100
|137.32
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.18
|Previous Daily Low
|139.92
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
