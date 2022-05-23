- USD/JPY remains on the back foot around monthly low, renews daily bottom of late.
- Sustained trading below 200-SMA, absence of oversold RSI keeps sellers hopeful.
- Monthly horizontal support gains the seller’s attention, fortnight-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.
USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low around 127.50 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair justifies Friday’s U-turn from the 200-SMA while fading the previous bounce off the one-month-old horizontal support.
In addition to the failure to cross the 200-SMA, downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, also underpins the bearish bias targeting the 127.00-126.95 support zone.
However, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the USD/JPY pair’s run-up during the late March to early May period, respectively around 126.30 and 125.10, could challenge the pair sellers afterward.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 200-SMA, around 128.25 by the press time, won’t recall the bulls as a downward sloping trend line from May 09, close to 128.95 at the latest, will test the USD/JPY run-up.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 129.00 threshold, a break of which could propel the quote towards the monthly peak of 131.34.
Overall, USD/JPY has further downside room but the bears have a long road to travel to retake control.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|127.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.27
|Daily SMA50
|125.69
|Daily SMA100
|120.42
|Daily SMA200
|116.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.3
|Previous Daily Low
|127.53
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD grinds higher to retest 0.7100 as investors assess the latest comments from the new Australian PM Albanese. Surging covid cases in Beijing revive lockdown concerns. The aussie soared cheering a change in the Australian political scenario.
EUR/USD: Bullish grind towards 1.0600 stays intact
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high within an immediate trend widening pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. One-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters before the monthly high.
Gold: Will $1,859 cap the recovery?
Gold Price is kicking off a new week on the right footing, extending the previous week’s recovery momentum amid notable US dollar supply. The dollar keeps correcting lower, despite the cautious optimism, driving XAUUSD to fresh weekly highs above $1,850.
Three reasons why DOGE price will not be back above $0.17 anytime soon
Dogecoin price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
The Week Ahead: The end of the bear market seems elusive
The end of the bear market may not be in sight, but the US -led stock market sell off could slow down. Does technical analysis even matter anymore? For the last 20 plus years, we could, with a bit of luck and central bank support, predict where markets would fall to on any given sell off.