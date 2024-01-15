- USD/JPY snaps a two-day losing streak near 145.00 on Monday.
- The downbeat US PPI has triggered the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates this year.
- Japan's two-year yield has declined back under zero for the first time since July 2023.
The USD/JPY pair gained traction above the 145.00 mark during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair rebounds despite the decline of the US Dollar (USD). The market is likely to have a quiet session amid the US bank holiday. At press time, USD/JPY is trading at 145.06, up 0.12% for the day.
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly fell in December, raising the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would start cutting interest rates this year. The market has priced in 86% odds of a rate cut by March, with the overall 2024 easing cycle priced at around 166 basis points (bps), compared to 75 bps projected by the Fed dot plot. This, in turn, might cap the upside of the Greenback and act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Japan's two-year yield has dropped back under zero for the first time since July 2023. On Friday, the report said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to cut its core inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2024 (currently 2.8%) amid the recent decline in oil prices. Additionally, the BOJ is expected to maintain its projection that trend inflation will stay near its 2% target in the coming years, despite global economic uncertainty and lacklustre spending. The projection will be part of the bank's quarterly outlook report due at its next rate review on January 22–23. The BoJ board is widely expected to keep ultra-loose policy settings unchanged.
Looking ahead, the Japanese Machine Tool Orders are due on Monday. However, this low-tier data might not impact the market. Later this week, the Japanese Producer Price Index and the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index will be released on Tuesday. The US Retail Sales will be due on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|144.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.23
|Daily SMA50
|146.12
|Daily SMA100
|147.38
|Daily SMA200
|143.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.57
|Previous Daily Low
|144.35
|Previous Weekly High
|146.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.42
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers below a psychological level amid a stable US Dollar
The AUD/USD attempts to recover its losses on Monday after a decline in the previous two sessions. Surprisingly, the Aussie gains ground despite a stable US Dollar amid subdued US Treasury yields. The market is anticipated to be relatively quiet regarding US economic data due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data
EUR/USD posts modest gains, trading near 1.0953 during the early Asian session on Monday. The softer US Dollar and risk-on environment lend some support to the major pair. Due to the lack of top-tier US economic data, risk sentiment is anticipated to remain the primary driver of the major pair price movement.
Gold flat-lines below $2,050, focus on geopolitical tensions
Gold trades on a flat note during the early Asian session on Monday. Tthe uptick of the yellow metal is supported by the softer US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. XAU/USD price is trading around $2,045, losing 0.01% on the day.
AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens
Axie Infinity is trading with a bullish bias despite the recent crash. It comes after recording an intra-day high of $11.15 on December 25, with the bulls pushing to reclaim this level. Meanwhile, markets are anticipating a bounce after the recent slump.
Week ahead: China GDP and December CPI reports eyed amid rate cut frenzy
China reports Q4 GDP data on Wednesday; is a rebound in store? CPI numbers due in UK, Japan and Canada. Retail sales to be the main focus in the US.