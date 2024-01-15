The USD/JPY pair gained traction above the 145.00 mark during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair rebounds despite the decline of the US Dollar (USD). The market is likely to have a quiet session amid the US bank holiday. At press time, USD/JPY is trading at 145.06, up 0.12% for the day. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly fell in December, raising the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would start cutting interest rates this year. The market has priced in 86% odds of a rate cut by March, with the overall 2024 easing cycle priced at around 166 basis points (bps), compared to 75 bps projected by the Fed dot plot. This, in turn, might cap the upside of the Greenback and act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Japan's two-year yield has dropped back under zero for the first time since July 2023. On Friday, the report said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to cut its core inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2024 (currently 2.8%) amid the recent decline in oil prices . Additionally, the BOJ is expected to maintain its projection that trend inflation will stay near its 2% target in the coming years, despite global economic uncertainty and lacklustre spending. The projection will be part of the bank's quarterly outlook report due at its next rate review on January 22–23. The BoJ board is widely expected to keep ultra-loose policy settings unchanged. Looking ahead, the Japanese Machine Tool Orders are due on Monday. However, this low-tier data might not impact the market. Later this week, the Japanese Producer Price Index and the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index will be released on Tuesday. The US Retail Sales will be due on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.