USD/JPY falls back to near 138.00 as US Dollar remains uncertain ahead of Retail Sales

- USD/JPY has retreated to near 138.00 amid uncertainty in the US Dollar Index ahead of retail figures.
- Investors are expecting that the Fed will find a peak in interest rates more quickly than other global central banks.
- BoJ Ueda is expected to maintain a dovish policy stance to maintain inflation steadily around 2%.
The USD/JPY pair has dropped back to near the crucial support of 138.00 in the European session. The asset is struggling to find any direction as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing uncertain moves. Sheer volatility in the US Dollar Index would recede and the asset might get a direction after the release of the United States Retail Sales data.
S&P500 futures have generated nominal losses in London, portraying a quiet market mood. US equities could face some heat as firms are reporting quarterly results, therefore, a stock-specific action will be observed.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is demonstrating signs of a volatility squeeze after finding buying interest post-testing its annual low of around 99.60. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.76%.
Investors are keenly awaiting the release of the US Retail Sales data for further guidance. Analysts at RBC Economics expect that US Retail Sales will likely tick up 0.6% in June, thanks to a boost in auto sales during that month. We expect ex-auto sales were little changed at +0.1% on a monthly basis, supported by a price-related increase in gasoline station sales.
Regarding interest rate guidance, investors are expecting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will find a peak in interest rates more quickly than other global central banks. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, investors are more confident about only one interest rate hike from the Fed by year-end.
On the Japanese Yen front, investors have shifted their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which will be announced next week. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to maintain a dovish policy stance to maintain inflation steadily around 2%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|138.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.35
|Daily SMA50
|140.22
|Daily SMA100
|137.04
|Daily SMA200
|137.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.41
|Previous Daily Low
|138
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.83
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1250 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is off the lows, trading close to.1250 in the European session. The pair lacks upside traction amid comments from ECB policymaker Klaas Knot. A broadly subdued US Dollar, however, limits the EUR/USD pullback ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD regains 1.3100, as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.3100 in the European trading hours. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an appreciative move in the major. Any meaningful corrective slide might be seen as a buying opportunity ahead of key US data.
Gold price gathers strength for a fresh monthly high
Gold price (XAU/USD) is demonstrating auction in an inventory adjustment phase after climbing to near three-weeks high of around $1,960.00 on Tuesday. The precious metal has picked strength as discussions about introducing a novel gold-backed currency by the BRICS have improved its appeal.
Bitcoin to breakout as volatility sinks
BTC continues to move sideways with no signs of directional bias, leaving traders guessing. The pioneer crypto's rangebound movement suggests that volatility has dropped, which has held a majority of altcoin ecosystem hostage, including ETH and XRP prices.
US Retail Sales: Consumption pick-up expected to continue in June
Retail Sales data in the US will be published by the Census Bureau today. The June headline Retail Sales figure is expected to see another increase after unexpectedly rising in May.