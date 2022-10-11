- USD/JPY is whipsawed in the open if tokyo.
- Volatility is high as traders try to second-guess the central banks.
USD/JPY was under pressure to start the Tokyo session, whipsawed between highs and lows as the day began. The pair has emerged as a candidate for intervention from the Bank of Japan which could be a factor in the volatility at the start of the day as Japan returns from a day's holiday. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 145.71, near the Tokyo open high of 145.74 and has printed a session low of 145.54 so far.
It has been a volatile start to the week as indicated by the stock markets with the MSCI global index losing ground while the US dollar gained slightly with US yields skyrocketing. Investors are nervous about both US data and the start of corporate earnings season. Interest rates and further signs of economic weakness in the weekend's release of Chinese Services have sent markets into flux this week so far ahead of the start of the third-quarter earnings season on Friday. US Consumer Price Index and the Fed's minutes will be key along with US Retail Sales, all of which will likely impact Us yields and the value of USD/JPY considering the yield differentials.
On Monday, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond has made a high of 3.992%, surging in the last hour in what might be the last-ditch effort to breach the psychological 4.00% level having already cleared the prior week's highs. The next target beyond there is last month's high of 4.019%. In turn, the DXY index, a measure of the greenback vs a basket of currencies touch a high of 113.333 after climbing from a low of 112.621. however, it is tinkering on the edge in Tokay, as it hovers over both Friday's and last week's highs.
Meanwhile, It is worth noting that, speculators’ net long USD index positions recovered ground for the second consecutive week following a string of hawkish Fed speak. However, net longs remained below recent averages which leaves room for further upside in the greenback.
As for Fed speakers on Monday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter US monetary policy had begun to be felt in an economy that may be slowing faster than expected, but that the full interest rate increases would not be apparent for months. fed's Charles Evans said that the Fed needs to "carefully and judiciously" navigate to a "reasonably restrictive" policy rate, as reported by Reuters.
Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 92% chance of a 75-basis-point hike at the next Fed meeting. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.
the key event for the week will be with the inflation report and the analysts at TD Securities explained that '' the September dot plot revealed a higher-than-expected Fed Funds terminal rate of 4.625%, with a fairly even dot distribution around this level. The question is how much of this was reflected in the deliberations at the Sep meeting. The tone of these deliberations likely was more hawkish given core CPI inflation trends, upsetting the current dovish pivot markets narrative.''
Secondly, for CPI, the analysts said, ''core prices likely stayed strong in September, with the series registering another large 0.5% MoM gain. Shelter inflation likely remained strong, though we look for used vehicle prices to retreat sharply. Importantly, gas prices likely brought additional relief for the headline series again, declining by about 5% MoM. Our MoM forecasts imply 8.2%/6.6% YoY for total/core prices.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
USD/JPY is now embarking on the prior day's highs in the 145.80s. If the Bears hold the first, then there are significant risks of the capitulation of the bulls and the 145.30s will be eyed for the day ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6300 on downbeat Australia Consumer Confidence, mixed mood
AUD/USD remains depressed around the lowest levels since April 2020 as the recent downbeat Aussie data adds strength to the bearish bias during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session.
EUR/USD finds cushion around 0.9700 as risk-off impulse eases
The EUR/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves around the critical support of 0.9700 in the Tokyo session. The asset has witnessed value interest as DXY has slipped below the immediate cushion of 113.00 posts the risk-off impulse started fading away.
Gold: Impending bull cross teases buyers near $1,670
Gold price portrays a corrective bounce near $1,670 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first positive day in five as the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to cheer the return of the full markets and the hawkish Fed bets.
Solana: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust
The US economy remains resilient and fairly robust. But a low reading in PPI and/or CPI this week might re-ignite doubts about the Fed’s resoluteness, even if the vast majority think the Nov 3 policy meeting brings 75 bp come hell or high water.