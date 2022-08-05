- USD/INR keeps pullback from weekly high on RBI’s action.
- RBI crossed the market forecast to increase Repo rate to 5.4%.
- US dollar tracks yields to consolidate the biggest daily loss in a week by snapping two-day downtrend.
- US NFP, China headlines and recession talks are the key for fresh impulse.
USD/INR takes offers to refresh intraday low around 78.95 on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Meeting announcements during early Friday morning in Europe.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair dropped after the RBI unveiled 50 basis points (bps) of an increase in the benchmark Repo Rate to 5.40% after the latest monetary policy meeting.
Following the announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das mentioned that the domestic economy faces headwinds from global forces. The RBI Boss also announced a downward revision to the Indian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures while saying, “Inflation trajectory continues to be heavily contingent about geopolitical developments.”
Ahead of the RBI verdict, the Indian rupee’s volatility, measured in terms of the daily close-to-close, reached its highest level since late March per Reuters. The news also stated that The RBI is widely expected to raise the repo rate as it continues its battle to control inflation. Economists, however, differ on the size of the rate hike that the RBI will deliver as the central bank aims to strike the right balance between inflation and growth.
Reuters quotes Anindya Banerjee, vice president at Kotak Securities while saying, “Historically, whenever the implied volatility in options has been priced higher ahead of the policy, there tends to be lower-than-expected volatility in the pair (USD/INR)."
“India's record trade deficit in July has raised considerable concerns over its external balances and might force the Reserve Bank of India to rethink its strategy of persistent intervention to slow the rupee's depreciation,” mentioned Reuters.
In addition to the RBI moves, the market’s fears of recession and cautious mood ahead of the key US employment data from the US and Canada also appear to keep the USD/INR bulls hopeful. That said, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) quarterly Monetary Policy Statement backed the market’s recession fears the Bank of England (BOE) conveyed the UK recession in late 2022. On the same line were comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester who mentioned recession risks have increased in the US.
It should be noted that the US 10-year Treasury yields stabilize around 2.069% after declining in the last two days. Even so, the US Treasury yields continued to portray the risk of recession as the difference between the 10-year and 2-year bond coupons remain the widest since 2000.
Additionally, news that China’s missiles landed on Japan’s exclusive economic zones raised market fears. The dragon nation conducted heavy military drills near the Taiwan border after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei against Beijing’s warning.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed mixed and the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while taking rounds to the two-month high flashed the previous day, up 0.23% intraday around 4,162 by the press time.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the RBI moves, USD/INR traders should wait for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for July, expected 250K versus 372K prior, for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond 79.65, USD/INR buyers should remain cautious. However, the pullback moves may remain elusive unless refreshing the monthly low near 78.45.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.1585
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|79.1582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.5577
|Daily SMA50
|78.7474
|Daily SMA100
|77.6601
|Daily SMA200
|76.3385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.793
|Previous Daily Low
|79.0494
|Previous Weekly High
|80.208
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.195
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.5089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.5899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.1304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.0771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.3612
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0200 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200, as the US dollar extends its recovery amid a cautious risk tone. Investors assess the latest German data amid looming recession risks. US Nonfarm Payrolls data is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150 as USD rebounds ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2100, fading its recovery momentum. The US dollar rebounds with yields, as investors remain cautious amid recession fears and ahead of the critical NFP data. The BOE hiked rates by 50 bps on Thursday but forecasted a recession in Q4 2022.
Gold portrays pre-NFP trading lull around $1,790
Gold price seesaws around the monthly top as traders depict the typical anxiety ahead of the key US jobs report on Friday. The yellow metal seesaws near $1,788-95 area, around $1,791 by the press time of the early morning in Europe.
AVAX price prematurely triggers its 40% rally
AVAX price shows an affinity to correct and shed weight after undergoing a massive expansive move in the last two weeks. This bullish development will be met with profit-taking that will likely drive the value of Avalanche lower.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!