USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee refreshes monthly low above 75.00 after Fed showdown

- USD/INR rises for the fourth consecutive day on hawkish Fed.
- Two-week-old ascending trend channel may test the bulls, sellers need 74.55 breakout to keep reins.
- Firmer MACD signals, a clear break of 200-SMA favor bulls.
USD/INR stays firmer at the highest levels in five weeks around 75.12 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair renewed multi-day high during the early hours of trading in Asia as US dollar bulls cheered the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish halt. The greenback strength helped USD/INR prices to rise further beyond the 200-SMA.
Read: Fed Quick Analysis: Three dovish moves boost stocks, why more could come, why the dollar could rise
As the MACD signal joins firmer prices past the key moving average, USD/INR bulls are likely to keep the reins.
However, the resistance line of a fortnight-long ascending trend channel joins the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December-January downside near 75.20 to portray a short-term key resistance for the USD/INR bulls.
Should the quote rise past $75.20, further upside towards the 61.8% Fibo. level and late December swing high, respectively around 75.50 and 75.90, will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain less worrisome until staying beyond 200-SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, close to 74.80.
Following that, the support line of the stated bullish channel, close to 74.55, will be crucial to watch for USD/INR bears as a break of which can recall sub-74.00 area to the chart.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.122
|Today Daily Change
|0.0200
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|75.102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.367
|Daily SMA50
|74.8709
|Daily SMA100
|74.6484
|Daily SMA200
|74.2667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1166
|Previous Daily Low
|74.6975
|Previous Weekly High
|74.7155
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.1337
|Previous Monthly High
|76.5958
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.1065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.8576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.8275
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.4085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.6656
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on hawkish Powell comments, trades below 1.1250
EUR/USD holds lower ground after Fed directed bears to five-week low. Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of two-month-old.Buyers remain cautious until refreshing the 2022 peak, 61.8% FE will challenge bears past 1.1185.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, monthly support test bears post-Fed
GBP/USD battles key supports as sellers poke 1.3460 during early Thursday. The cable pair broke the 200-SMA following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish verdicts. However, clear trading beneath the same becomes necessary to convince the bears.
Gold: Bears take profits, bulls look to $1,830
Gold is virtually flat in Tokyo following market volatility overnight. Jerome Powell surprised markets with a hawkish pivot, commenting that the Fed could raise rates at every meeting if need be. The focus is on a significant correction back towards $1,830.
Binance Coin price needs to reclaim $414 to avoid further losses
Binance Coin price must reclaim $414 as support in order for the bulls to target higher levels. BNB may be confronted with a stiff hurdle at the 50% retracement level at $504. However, if Binance Coin fails to slice above $414, the exchange token may drop lower toward the 200 three-day SMA.
FOMC tees up a rate hike for march
As was widely expected, the FOMC made no major policy changes at its meeting today. Specifically, the Committee unanimously agreed to keep its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 0.00% to 0.25%.