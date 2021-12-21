USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye 75.65 on breaking 10-DMA, monthly support

- USD/INR remains pressured around one-week low after breaking short-term key supports.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD also favors sellers to aim for tops marked in April, October.
USD/INR holds lower grounds near 75.75 during early Tuesday, after breaking the 10-DMA and an ascending support line from late November the previous day.
As the MACD line also teases sellers, backed by the aforementioned support break, USD/INR prices are likely to witness further downside.
However, the 75.65-63 region comprising highs marked in April and October becomes a tough nut to crack for the pair bears.
Should USD/INR bears conquer the 75.65 support, July’s peak of 75.01 will be in focus.
On the flip side, recovery moves remain elusive below the support-turned-resistance line near 76.00. Adding to the immediate upside filters is the 10-DMA level of 75.87.
During the USD/INR recovery beyond 76.00, the 76.30 level may offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to the latest peak of 76.59 and then to the 77.00 psychological magnet.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.759
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|75.7685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.3891
|Daily SMA50
|74.9629
|Daily SMA100
|74.4772
|Daily SMA200
|74.149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.1832
|Previous Daily Low
|75.7325
|Previous Weekly High
|76.5958
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.556
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.9046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.011
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.6063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.4441
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.1556
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.0569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5076
