  • USD/INR holds lower ground inside bearish chart pattern.
  • RSI signals that bulls are running out of steam around record high.
  • 200-SMA can offer an intermediate halt, 80.20 appears key upside hurdle.

USD/INR remains pressured for the third consecutive day after reversing from the monthly high, depressed around 79.82 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair portrays the buyer’s lack of conviction inside a three-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern. Also keeping the USD/INR sellers hopeful is the RSI (14) that retreats from the overbought territory.

That said, the quote’s latest weakness aims for the 200-SMA level support of 79.58 before challenging the lower line of the stated wedge, around 79.50.

Should the USD/INR pair remains weak past 79.50, it confirms (theoretically) the south-run towards 77.70. However, multiple swing lows around the 79.00 threshold and the monthly bottom surrounding 78.40 could offer intermediate halts during the anticipated fall.

Meanwhile, recovery moves the main aim for the 80.00 psychological magnet before challenging the latest high near 80.10.

Even so, the USD/INR pair’s upside momentum remains elusive until the quote stays inside the aforementioned rising wedge.

If at all the quote defies the bearish formation by crossing the 80.20 hurdle, the odds of its rally can’t be ruled out.

USD/INR: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 79.822
Today Daily Change -0.0224
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 79.8444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 79.4417
Daily SMA50 79.2198
Daily SMA100 78.1268
Daily SMA200 76.6733
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.0865
Previous Daily Low 79.6978
Previous Weekly High 80.1115
Previous Weekly Low 79.1395
Previous Monthly High 80.208
Previous Monthly Low 78.8583
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.8463
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 79.938
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.666
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.4875
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.2773
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.0547
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.2649
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.4434

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

