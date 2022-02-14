USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bounces off 2022 low near 75.50

- USD/INR snaps four-day uptrend inside six-week-old bullish channel.
- Firmer MACD signals, sustained trading beyond the key SMAs keep buyers hopeful.
- 200-DMA becomes the key support, 75.80 guards immediate upside.
USD/INR pulls back from yearly high while snapping a four-day uptrend around 75.55 during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair steps back from the resistance line of an upward sloping trend channel from early January.
However, bullish MACD signals and the quote’s successful trading above the 50-DMA and 200-DMA, respectively around 74.90 and 74.30 by the press time, keep USD/INR bulls hopeful.
That said, the pair’s weakness past 74.30 will need validation from the 74.00 threshold before directing the USD/INR bears towards the previous month’s low near 73.70.
Meanwhile, the pair’s further upside needs to defy the stated channel with an upside break of 75.75.
Following that, the 76.00 round figure and December 2021 peak near 76.60 gains the market’s attention.
Overall, USD/INR prices remain in the upward trajectory but a pullback can’t be ruled out.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.5375
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0616
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|75.5991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.7721
|Daily SMA50
|74.9082
|Daily SMA100
|74.796
|Daily SMA200
|74.3093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.6899
|Previous Daily Low
|75.1585
|Previous Weekly High
|75.6899
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.5868
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3425
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.7283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.4869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.3615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.2751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.9511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.7437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.8065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.0139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.3379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears are moving in with a focus on 1.1305, Russia invasion risk weighing
EUR/USD is bleeding the initial gains for the day as risk appetite drifts off with the major Asian indexes printing in the red. EUSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 2.5%.
GBP/USD bulls take the lead at the start of the week
GBP/USD catches an opening bid in Asia digging into the 1.3570's. GBP/USD is 0.14% higher in the open this week as markets find solace in the absence of any weekend escalation with regards to Russia and the US warning that an invasion of Ukraine could begin any day. The announcements roiled markets on Friday and GBP/USD fell almost 70 pips to a low of 1.3545.
Gold holds in bullish territory, Russia and FOMC minutes risks ahead
Gold is flat in the Asian session in jittery markets at the start of the week. However, the yellow metal remains close to a 3-month peak as investors seek safety amidst warnings from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.
Bitcoin bulls eye another test at $45,000, BTC awaits buyers to regain momentum
Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thursday and extended the drop throughout Friday and Saturday. However, this pullback is probably due to a return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
Ukraine requests meeting with Russia in next 48 hours, UK says ‘a ray of hope’
Markets are pretty quiet starting out a fresh week on Monday, having witnessed volatile trades late Friday after the US was reportedly seen signaling a Russian invasion into Ukraine beginning this week. The risk sentiment is somewhat in Asia but traders remain cautious, watching over the geopolitical developments.