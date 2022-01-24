USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls moving in for prospects of a weekly correction

- USD/INR bulls are on the move, but a wall of resistance lies ahead.
- The bears are looking deeper into the picture that involves a bearish prospect in US 10-year yields.
The bulls could well be moving in for the kill soon considering the correction's depth and deceleration at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level which is acting as support, currently.
USD/INR daily chart
The bulls will look to a 75.20 target where the old structure falls in near prior resistance looking left. A break there would be significantly bullish for the weeks ahead.
USD/INR weekly chart
The weekly chart, on the other hand, shows that the price is merely correcting a dominant weekly bearish impulse. A correction into the 50% mean reversion area near the said 75.20 target, could equate to resistance and result in a downside test of the trendline resistance and a potential follow-through for the weeks ahead. 72.80 would be eyed in this scenario.
Looking to the US dollar, there are prospects of a shift to the downside if the market has overpriced the Fed and if yields fall. The weekly chart in Us ten year yields, in this regards is compelling:
This W-formation is a reversion pattern that has a high completion rate on a fractal basis, ie,e, across all time frames. The price tends to retrace back to the neckline, or, in the case of an overextended-W. In this scenario, the 38.2% Fibonacci aligns with the prior highs around the 1.70s%. that would be highly bearish for the US dollar:
DXY weekly chart
If this is a retest in a low volume rally before the markdown, then the dollar could be headed much lower in the weeks to come.
The weekly chart is compelling in this regard:
Old highs near 94.50 and then a retest of 92 on the longer-term outlook would significantly dent USD/INR.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears take control in a risk-off start to the week
EUR/USD is under pressure in the opening session for the week as risk-off continues on the back of Friday's bearish close on Wall Street. Asian markets are lower on Monday with the Fed expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart
GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart. The weekly W-formation is compelling as risk-off takes hold in the open. Bears can move to a lower time frame in order to gauge for an optimal entry point from where the neckline can be bagged for profit.
Gold is firm in a risk-off market setting
Gold is firm within a risk-off environment with Asian share markets slipping on Monday while investors note that the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
Bitcoin bears eye catastrophic crash as BTC sellers target $29,000 next
Bitcoin price action has continued to weaken as BTC has dropped below a crucial level of support. The prevailing chart pattern projects another 16% drop for the leading cryptocurrency. The bulls may find it difficult to reverse the period of underperformance as many obstacles may emerge.
What 3 events will traders be watching this week?
NAB Business Confidence from Australia hits the market early afternoon on Tuesday. As such, perhaps we will see some positive follow-through in the AUDUSD, which is currently trading at 0.71746, down 1.4% YTD.