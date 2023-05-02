USD Index Price Analysis: Further upside targets the 102.80 zone

- DXY extends the breakout of the 102.00 level on Tuesday.
- The continuation of the bounce could see 102.80 revisited.
DXY maintains the recovery well in place for the fourth consecutive session and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the 102.00 hurdle on Tuesday.
If the index breaks above the current range bound trade, it could then confront the weekly high at 102.80 (April 10) prior to the April peak at 103.05 (April 3), an area still propped up by the provisional 55- and 100-day SMAs.
Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 106.03, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.22
|Today Daily Change
|40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|102.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.78
|Daily SMA50
|103.06
|Daily SMA100
|103.18
|Daily SMA200
|106.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.19
|Previous Daily Low
|101.59
|Previous Weekly High
|102.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.01
|Previous Monthly High
|103.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.92
