USD Index Price Analysis: Extra gains remain focused on 103.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • DXY climbs to new highs around 102.85 on Thursday.
  • A close above the 55-day SMA should alleviate the selling pressure.

DXY rises further and gradually approaches the key barrier at the 103.00 hurdle on Thursday.

The index appears poised to extend the ongoing multi-week recovery for the time being. Against that, a convincing surpass of the provisional 55-day SMAs at 102.53 should mitigate the downside bias in the dollar and allow for extra gains to the next target at the July high of 103.57 (July 3), which appears underpinned by the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, today at 103.61.

Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.6
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 102.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 101.26
Daily SMA50 102.47
Daily SMA100 102.38
Daily SMA200 103.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.78
Previous Daily Low 101.92
Previous Weekly High 102.05
Previous Weekly Low 100.55
Previous Monthly High 103.57
Previous Monthly Low 99.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 103.83

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP

The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.

GBP/USD News

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report

XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.

Gold News

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.

Read more

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures