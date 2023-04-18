USD Index Price Analysis: Another visit to 100.80 not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • DXY fades part of the recent 2-day advance beyond 102.00.
  • Further selling could put the dollar en route to the 2023 top near 100.80.

DXY comes under pressure and gives away part of the recent move to the area beyond 102.00 the figure.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the index is expected to remain under pressure for the time being. Against that, losses could accelerate and revisit the 2023 low at 100.78 (April 14). Once this level is cleared, the index could attempt a move to the psychological 100.00 mark.

South from here aligns the late-March 2022 lows near 97.70.

Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 106.30, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 101.68
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 102.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 102.24
Daily SMA50 103.44
Daily SMA100 103.51
Daily SMA200 106.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.23
Previous Daily Low 101.53
Previous Weekly High 102.76
Previous Weekly Low 100.79
Previous Monthly High 105.89
Previous Monthly Low 101.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 102.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 103.08

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0950 after ZEW data

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0950 after ZEW data

EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0950 on Tuesday. ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone declined in April but these figures don't seem to be having an impact on the Euro's valuation. Investors await housing data from the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood. 

GBP/USD News

Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism

Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism

Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.

Gold News

Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?

Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?

Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.

Read more

Banks entering weaker seasonal period on earnings focus

Banks entering weaker seasonal period on earnings focus

The focus for banks this earnings season is what are deposit levels like. With many major banks offering low-interest rate levels on deposits, despite higher-yielding bonds are depositors moving their accounts in search of better returns?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures