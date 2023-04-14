USD Index Price Analysis: A drop to 100.00 should not be ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • DXY retreats further and prints fresh 2023 lows near 100.80.
  • A deeper retracement could see the key 100.00 mark revisited.

DXY attempts a mild bounce off earlier 2023 lows in the 100.80/75 band at the end of the week.

If bears remain in control, the index could accelerate losses and put the psychological 100.00 mark to the test in the relatively short-term horizon. The loss of this region exposes a potential move to the late-March 2022 lows near 97.70.

Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 106.36, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 101.02
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 101.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 102.41
Daily SMA50 103.49
Daily SMA100 103.57
Daily SMA200 106.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 101.6
Previous Daily Low 100.85
Previous Weekly High 103.06
Previous Weekly Low 101.41
Previous Monthly High 105.89
Previous Monthly Low 101.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.21

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus

GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data

Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data

Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.

Gold News

Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving

Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving

Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.

Read more

LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production

LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production

Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures