USD Index looks slightly bid above 106.00, looks at Fedspeak, geopolitics

- The index reverses an initial drop to 105.90.
- The NFIB index, Wholesale Inventories are next on tap in the docket.
- Fedspeak will take centre stage later in the NA session.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), navigates a tight range just above the 106.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.
USD Index looks at risk trends, Fedspeak
The index so far reverses four sessions in a row of losses and hovers around the 106.00 region on the back of a cautious trade among market participants in light of geopolitical concerns and ahead of the release of US inflation figures (October 12).
In the meantime, the US bonds market resumes its activity following Monday’s Columbus Day holiday, with yields attempting a modest rebound so far on Tuesday.
On the monetary policy front, investors continue to factor in the likelihood that the Federal Reserve might keep its restrictive stance for longer than anticipated, although the perception of a potential rate hike before year-end seems to have lost traction as of late.
In the docket, the NFIB Business Optimism Index is due in the first turn seconded by Wholesale Inventories along with speeches by Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic (2024 voter, hawk), FOMC Governor Christopher Waller (permanent voter, hawk) and Minneapolis Fed Neal Kashkari (voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The index attempts a rebound after briefly piercing the key 106.00 support earlier on Tuesday’s session.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.
Key events in the US this week: NFIB Business Optimism Index, Wholesale Inventories (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Producer Prices, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) - Initial Jobless Claims, Inflation Rate (Thursday) – Flash Consumer (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.11% at 106.17 and a breakout of 107.34 (2023 high October 3) would open the door to 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022) and finally 110.99 (high November 10 2022). On the downside, the next support emerges at 105.65 (low September 29) ahead of 104.42 (weekly low September 11) and then 103.18 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD oscillates near 1.2310, as the formation of a death-cross loom
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2310, after a brief ascent to a weekly high of 1.2337. Potential death-cross formation on the horizon signals possible further downtrend for the pair. 1.2300 support and 1.2400 resistance are key levels to watch, with broader implications for trend direction.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.