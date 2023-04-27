USD/CNH Price Analysis: Upbeat China Industrial Profits fail to inspire Yuan bulls above 6.9400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CNH picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from six-week high.
  • China Industrial Profits YTD improved to -21.4% through March versus -22.9% prior.
  • RSI, MACD conditions challenge the offshore Chinese Yuan buyers but fortnight-old bullish channel keeps them hopeful.

USD/CNH grinds higher past 6.9400, around 6.9430 by the press time, as the pair traders struggle to justify improvement in China’s Industrial Profits during early Thursday.

In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair might be taking clues from the cautious markets ahead of the US first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected to ease to 2.0% on an annualized basis versus 2.6% prior

That said, China’s Industrial Profits during the January-March period improved to -21.4% YoY versus -22.9% prior.

Technically, USD/CNH remains inside a two-week-old ascending trend channel, currently between 6.9650 and 6.9180.

The quote’s latest rebound from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March 08-23 downside, near 6.9250 by the press time, appears to keep the offshore Chinese Yuan bears hopeful.

However, nearly overbought RSI and a looming bear cross on the MACD suggest limited upside room for the USD/CNH pair.

It’s worth noting that multiple levels around 6.9100 and the 6.9000 round figure can challenge the USD/CNH bears past 6.9180.

On the contrary, an upside break of 6.9650 won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly high marked in March at around 6.9970.

USD/CNH: Four-hour chart

Trend: Gradual upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.942
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 6.9404
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.8893
Daily SMA50 6.8978
Daily SMA100 6.8775
Daily SMA200 6.9518
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.9458
Previous Daily Low 6.924
Previous Weekly High 6.9104
Previous Weekly Low 6.8646
Previous Monthly High 6.997
Previous Monthly Low 6.8104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9324
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9375
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9277
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.915
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9059
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9495
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9586
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9713

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retreats to 0.6600 as RBA to retain neutral policy stance

AUD/USD retreats to 0.6600 as RBA to retain neutral policy stance

The AUD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure after a less-confident pullback to near 0.6611 in the Tokyo session. The Aussie asset has resumed its downside journey as the USD Dollar Index (DXY) is concluding its marginal corrective move.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD marches towards 13-month high near 1.1100 amid hawkish ECB bets ahead of US GDP

EUR/USD marches towards 13-month high near 1.1100 amid hawkish ECB bets ahead of US GDP

EUR/USD stays on the front foot around the mid-1.1000s as buyers resume a run-up targeting the highest levels since March 2022, following the previous day’s retreat from 1.1095, amid early Thursday morning in Europe. The Euro pair cheers broad US Dollar weakness.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears eye a downside continuation

Gold bears eye a downside continuation

Gold price is trading a tough higher by some 0.1% in Tokyo after rallying from a low of $1,989.15 to a high of $1,992.29 the high so far but remains on thin ice while below the psychological $2,000 mark on Wednesday.

Gold News

Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products

Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products

Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector. 

Read more

First Republic to vanish; Fed to hike twice

First Republic to vanish; Fed to hike twice

Tech sector earnings announcements again came to the rescue of the broader market. Right at the bell. Again, after the initial relatively good Microsoft results, the New York session saw stocks extremely heavy all through the day. Even risking downward acceleration.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures