The bulls have moved back in and the key structure levels are marked on the hourly chart above. 6.8588 to the downside is key while 6.8686 to the upside guards a break and restest of recent highs.

Ahead of the Jackson Hole, it was stated that there was time for moves in the markets and a break below 6.8485 could have been a significant turning point in the currency. 6.8600 was marked as a near-term key level on the break of trendline support.

It was stated in the prior analysis that the price could be on the verge of a move beyond support levels should the US dollar blow off to the downside. The price came up to form a peak formation and has since plummeted:

