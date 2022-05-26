- A double test of the 38.2% Fibo retracement strengthens a bullish reversal.
- The RSI (14) is expected to overstep 60.00, which will delight the greenback bulls.
- An establishment above 20- and 50-period EMAs add to the upside filters.
The USD/CNH pair has witnessed a minor correction after a former upside move to near 6.7300. The minor corrective move is expected to convert into an initiative buying action, which will drive the asset higher.
On the four-hour scale, the USD/CNH pair has bounced back sharply after re-testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from April 8 low 6.3583 to May’s high 6.8385) at 6.6554. The downward sloping trendline placed from May’s high at 6.8365, adjoining May 16 high at 6.8206 and May 19 high at 6.7883 respectively will act as major resistance for the counter.
A range shift move from 20.00-40.00 to 40.00-60.00 by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) signals that the asset is not bearish anymore. Also, the range shift action by the RSI (14) indicates that the oscillator will breach 60.00, which will delight the greenback bulls.
The asset has overstepped the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 6.6964 and 6.7112 respectively, which confirms an establishment of short-term upside momentum.
A decisive breach of the downward sloping trendline at 6.7340 will send the major towards May 18 high at 6.7882. Breach of the latter will drive the asset to May’s high at 6.8365.
On the flip side, the Chinese yuan bulls could dominate if the asset drops below 38.2% Fibo retracement at 6.6554. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards May 4 low at 6.6116, followed by April 27 low at 6.5757.
USD/CNH four-hour chart
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0132
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|6.713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7163
|Daily SMA50
|6.5313
|Daily SMA100
|6.44
|Daily SMA200
|6.4273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7228
|Previous Daily Low
|6.6572
|Previous Weekly High
|6.8206
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6726
|Previous Monthly High
|6.694
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.6977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.6823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7381
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7100 on disappointing Aussie Q1 Capex
AUD/USD is trading under 0.7100, weighed down by the downside surprise in the Australian Q1 Capex data. Asian stocks drop amid China covid and growth worries, as central banks remain on a tightening spree. A pause in the US dollar sell-off caps the losses. US GDP eyed.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0700 amid subdued DXY, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0700 and is expected to establish above the same amid a broadly subdued US dollar index (DXY). EUR bulls are swiftly scaling higher after the less hawkish Fed minutes downed the US dollar. Focus on US GDP and PCE inflation.
Gold bears taking on the bulls towards critical hourly support
The price of gold is under a little bit of pressure in Asia as the US dollar attempts to stabilise. The gold price is down 0.07% and is sticking to a range of between 41,851.63/$1,854.43 so far. Gold struggled to find a bid amid the weak economic backdrop.
What needs to happen for Axie Infinity price to recover
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the upside. Traders should approach the digital asset with relative caution, looking for one more fake-out before the rally occurs. Axie Infinity price appears to be unfolding as an extended impulse wave down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!