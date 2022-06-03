  • USD/CAD is oscillating around 1.2560 as investors await US NFP.
  • Lower ADP Employment Change numbers have raised the odds of lower NFP release.
  • Oil prices are expected to move higher on the demand recovery in China and renewed supply concerns.

The USD/CAD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a 1.2557-1.2578 in the Asian session. A dead cat bounce has brought some bids in the asset, however, the lackluster performance will remain intact as investors are awaiting the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Investors should brace for a compelling slippage in the payrolls as the US economy is maintaining the full employment levels from the last six months. Therefore, the employment generation is expected to elevate but at a diminishing rate. Also, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change landed at 128k, principally lower than the estimates of 300k. Lower ADP Employment Change is also advocating a slippage in the appointment figures.

Loonie bulls have dominated the greenback the whole week as the Bank of Canada (BOC) elevated its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps). The BOC announced a jumbo rate hike considering the ramping-up inflation in the loonie region. Mounting inflationary pressures are eating the wallets of the households and an aggressive stance on rates was highly required.

On the oil front, oil prices are witnessing a correction after a sheep upside move. Going forward, the black gold is expected to remain in the grip of bulls amid renewed supply concerns on lost export of oil from Russia and recovery of demand in China post the withdrawal of restrictions. The reopening of Shanghai is expected to spurt the oil demand. The deadly duo of tight supply and demand recovery will keep the oil bulls underpinned.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2567
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.257
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2827
Daily SMA50 1.2712
Daily SMA100 1.2699
Daily SMA200 1.2662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2686
Previous Daily Low 1.2564
Previous Weekly High 1.2885
Previous Weekly Low 1.2718
Previous Monthly High 1.3077
Previous Monthly Low 1.2629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.264
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2406
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2729
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2771

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

