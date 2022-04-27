- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and climbed to a fresh multi-week high.
- A combination of factors favour bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any meaningful pullback is likely to be bought into and remain limited near the 1.2700 mark.
The USD/CAD pair shot to its highest level since mid-March on Wednesday, though struggled to capitalize on the move and retreated a few pips from the mid-1.2800s. The pair was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 1.2830-1.2825 region during the early North American session.
A fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, the recent US dollar rally remains uninterrupted amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the major
From a technical perspective, the overnight strong rally beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2901-1.2403 downfall was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The emergence of some dip-buying on Wednesday adds credence to the positive outlook, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside.
Hence, a subsequent move towards retesting the YTD high, around the 1.2900 mark, remains a distinct possibility. The upward trajectory could further get extended towards the 2021 swing high, around the 1.2960-1.2965 zone, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the key 1.3000 psychological mark for the first time since December 2020.
On the flip side, the daily low, around the 1.2780-1.2775 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further slide could be seen as a buying opportunity around the 1.2765-1.2755 area. This should limit losses near the 1.2710-1.2700 zone, which if broken decisively could drag spot prices back towards the 50% Fibo. level, around mid-1.2600s.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2591
|Daily SMA50
|1.2649
|Daily SMA100
|1.2679
|Daily SMA200
|1.2629
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
