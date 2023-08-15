USD/CAD Price Analysis: Slides below mid-1.3400s, Canadian CPI/US Retail Sales in foucs

- USD/CAD edges lower on Tuesday and is weighed down by a modest USD weakness.
- The technical setup still favours bulls and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
- Traders now look to the key Canadian CPI and US Retail Sales data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair meets with some supply during the Asian session on Tuesday and erodes a major part of the overnight gains to a multi-day peak. Spot prices drop to a fresh daily low, below mid-1.3400s in the last hour and the intraday downtick could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session.
Apart from this, traders will take cues from the US macro data - monthly Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index. In the meantime, a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD) is seen as another factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, any meaningful USD corrective pullback from over a two-month high touched on Monday seems elusive in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer.
Furthermore, concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck and help limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now. Meanwhile, subdued Crude Oil prices fail to provide any impetus to the commodity-linked Loonie or influence the major. The technical setup, however, still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Last week's sustained breakout through the 1.3370-1.3380 confluence - comprising the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-July downfall and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) – was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Adding to this, the overnight close above the very important 200-day SMA, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, validates the near-term constructive outlook for the USD/CAD pair. That said, the recent failure near the 1.3500 psychological mark warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
A sustained strength beyond the aforementioned handle should allow the USD/CAD pair to accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3555-1.3560 region. The upward trajectory could get extended further and eventually lift spot prices towards the 1.3600 round figure.
On the flip side, any further intraday slide is likely to find decent support near the 1.3400-1.3390 confluence resistance breakpoint ahead of the 1.3355 region. This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3315-1.3310 zone, and the 1.3300 mark. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to weaken further below the 1.3250 intermediate support and test the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.3225 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3443
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3293
|Daily SMA50
|1.3269
|Daily SMA100
|1.3386
|Daily SMA200
|1.345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.348
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3437
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3502
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3463
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.