USD/CAD Price Analysis: Renews monthly high with eyes on 1.3520

- USD/CAD rises to the highest level in a month, braces for the biggest weekly gains since early December.
- Successful break of short-term key resistance lines, 200-SMA directs bulls towards 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
- Sellers should remain cautious beyond four-day-old support line.
USD/CAD takes the bids to a fresh monthly high near 1.3490 during early Friday. In doing so, the Loonie pair rises for the fourth consecutive day while preparing for the biggest weekly run-up since early December 2022.
That said, the USD/CAD bulls cheer the upside break of a 12-day-old ascending trend line and one-month-old resistance line, now support, to keep buyers hopeful. Also favoring the USD/CAD bulls is the quote’s successful trading above the 200-SMA.
Given the aforementioned technical breakouts and bullish MACD signals, the USD/CAD pair is well-set to poke the mid-January swing high surrounding 1.3520. The same encompasses the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s January-February downturn.
In a case where the USD/CAD remains firmer past 1.3520, the 1.3600 round figure may act as an intermediate halt before highlighting the previous monthly high of 1.3685 for the pair buyers.
On the flip side, the 12-day-old previous resistance line and a downward-sloping trend line from January 19 put a floor under the USD/CAD prices of around 1.3480 and 1.3455 in that order.
Following that, the 200-SMA and an ascending support line from Tuesday, respectively near 1.3400 and 1.3390, could act as the last defense of the USD/CAD buyers.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3489
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3479
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3358
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3626
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
