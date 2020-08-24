USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery from short term support line eyes 1.3200

- USD/CAD bounces off a three-day-old trend line support while flashing the intraday high.
- 200-HMA, one-week-long resistance line probe immediate upside.
- Bears will target the yearly lows on fresh entries.
USD/CAD rises to 1.3183, intraday high of 1.3187, as markets in Tokyo open for Monday’s trading. The loonie pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line stretched from August 19.
As a result, buyers are targeting the 1.3200 round-figures as immediate resistance ahead of 200-HMA around 1.3220.
However, the pair’s further upside will be capped by a falling trend line from August 14, at 1.3230, a break of which will propel the quote towards the August 14 top near 1.3270.
If the buyers fail to keep the throne for long, the aforementioned support near 1.3170 will be the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s fresh declines targeting the monthly low, also the lowest since late-January, around 1.3130.
During the pair’s further downside past-1.3130, 1.3100, 1.3030 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be important levels that could flash on the bears’ radars.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3183
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3296
|Daily SMA50
|1.3455
|Daily SMA100
|1.3677
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD
Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.