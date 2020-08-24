USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery from short term support line eyes 1.3200

  • USD/CAD bounces off a three-day-old trend line support while flashing the intraday high.
  • 200-HMA, one-week-long resistance line probe immediate upside.
  • Bears will target the yearly lows on fresh entries.

USD/CAD rises to 1.3183, intraday high of 1.3187, as markets in Tokyo open for Monday’s trading. The loonie pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line stretched from August 19.

As a result, buyers are targeting the 1.3200 round-figures as immediate resistance ahead of 200-HMA around 1.3220.

However, the pair’s further upside will be capped by a falling trend line from August 14, at 1.3230, a break of which will propel the quote towards the August 14 top near 1.3270.

If the buyers fail to keep the throne for long, the aforementioned support near 1.3170 will be the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s fresh declines targeting the monthly low, also the lowest since late-January, around 1.3130.

During the pair’s further downside past-1.3130, 1.3100, 1.3030 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be important levels that could flash on the bears’ radars.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3183
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3296
Daily SMA50 1.3455
Daily SMA100 1.3677
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3234
Previous Daily Low 1.3159
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

Latest Forex News

