USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the back foot towards 1.2500 short-term key support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD holds lower grounds after a negative start to the week.
  • Weekly support line, 200-DMA test bears before ascending trend line from June.
  • Bulls need to cross 200-SMA on 4H to retake the control.
  • Receding bullish bias of MACD hints at further weakness of the pair.

USD/CAD fades bounce off 200-DMA while retreating to 1.2517 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.

The loonie pair dropped during the previous day while extending Friday’s U-turn from 1.2570. However, an upward sloping support line from January 13 and the 200-DMA restrict the quote’s short-term declines around 1.2500 threshold.

Even so, receding bullish bias of the MACD on the four-hour (4H) chart and downbeat RSI on the daily play hints at the quote’s further weakness.

That said, a clear downside break of the 1.2500 round figure will direct the USD/CAD sellers towards an ascending support line from June, near 1.2455 by the press time.

In a case where USD/CAD drops below 1.2455, it becomes vulnerable to test October’s low of 1.2300.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

On the contrary, a descending resistance line from January 07, around 1.2570, restricts the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the 100-SMA level of 1.2680.

It should be noted, however, that the USD/CAD bulls will remain cautious until the quote stays below the monthly resistance line and 200-SMA, respectively around 1.2705 and 1.2740.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional  important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2518
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.28%
Today daily open 1.2553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2726
Daily SMA50 1.2703
Daily SMA100 1.2625
Daily SMA200 1.2502
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.257
Previous Daily Low 1.2471
Previous Weekly High 1.2698
Previous Weekly Low 1.2454
Previous Monthly High 1.2964
Previous Monthly Low 1.2608
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2532
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2509
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2493
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2432
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2393
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2631
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

