USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the back foot towards 1.2500 short-term key support

- USD/CAD holds lower grounds after a negative start to the week.
- Weekly support line, 200-DMA test bears before ascending trend line from June.
- Bulls need to cross 200-SMA on 4H to retake the control.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD hints at further weakness of the pair.
USD/CAD fades bounce off 200-DMA while retreating to 1.2517 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
The loonie pair dropped during the previous day while extending Friday’s U-turn from 1.2570. However, an upward sloping support line from January 13 and the 200-DMA restrict the quote’s short-term declines around 1.2500 threshold.
Even so, receding bullish bias of the MACD on the four-hour (4H) chart and downbeat RSI on the daily play hints at the quote’s further weakness.
That said, a clear downside break of the 1.2500 round figure will direct the USD/CAD sellers towards an ascending support line from June, near 1.2455 by the press time.
In a case where USD/CAD drops below 1.2455, it becomes vulnerable to test October’s low of 1.2300.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
On the contrary, a descending resistance line from January 07, around 1.2570, restricts the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the 100-SMA level of 1.2680.
It should be noted, however, that the USD/CAD bulls will remain cautious until the quote stays below the monthly resistance line and 200-SMA, respectively around 1.2705 and 1.2740.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.2553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2726
|Daily SMA50
|1.2703
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2471
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2454
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2532
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is pressuring the 1.1400 threshold
EUR/USD hovers around the 1.1400 level, unable to attract market players in a quiet start to the week. Germany will publish the January ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment on Tuesday.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.3650
After moving sideways a little below 1.3700 during the European session, GBP/USD lost its traction and fell to its lowest level in five days below 1.3650. In the absence of fresh fundamental catalysts on the MLK Day, the dollar continues to outperform its major rivals.
Gold hovering around $1,820 in a quiet start to the week
Spot gold seesaws around Friday’s close, with trading limited amid US markets closure due to Martin Luther King day. The dollar managed to advance modestly during the European session, resulting in the metal trimming early gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rank amongst the most popular cryptos
Based on a survey conducted by Huobi, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are the top cryptocurrencies. Investors turn to cryptocurrencies for long-term investment potential.
BOJ Preview: Raising its view on inflation, finally! Premium
At its first monetary policy meeting of 2022, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is unanimously expected to keep its policy settings at the conclusion of its two-day review on January 18.