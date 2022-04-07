USD/CAD Price Analysis: Looks to tap the lower boundary of the Ascending Triangle pattern at 1.2630

- A pullback likely near ascending triangle formation will contact sellers to take the charge.
- The 20- and 200-period EMAs have displayed a bear cross, which adds to the downside filters.
- The RSI (14) needs to tumble below 40.00 for validating a bearish setup.
The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a firmer upside move in the last three trading sessions, which has driven the asset near 1.2600 after hitting a low of 1.2403 on Tuesday. The asset has managed to close above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Thursday, which is trading at 1.2570 and is near to the mighty 200-EMA.
On the daily scale, a pullback attempt by the greenback bulls has sent the asset near to the lower boundary of the ascending triangle formation whose horizontal resistance is placed from 20 August 2021 high at 1.2950 while the ascending trendline is plotted from June 2021 low at 1.2007.
A bear cross of 20- and 200-period EMAs adds to the downside filters. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed above 40.00-60.00 area, which advocates consolidation.
Should the asset test the lower boundary of ascending triangle formation at 1.2630, pullback sellers may attack the asset and will send it towards the psychological support at 1.2500, followed by Tuesday’s low at 1.2403.
On the flip side, greenback bulls may regain strength if the asset overstep March 17 high at 1.2699, which will push the pair towards the March 16 high at 1.2778. Breach of the latter will drive the asset towards the March 14 high at 1.2827.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2588
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2589
|Daily SMA50
|1.2673
|Daily SMA100
|1.2692
|Daily SMA200
|1.262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2479
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2593
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.243
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2528
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2576
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
