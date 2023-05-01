USD/CAD Price Analysis: Key EMA confluence prods Loonie pair sellers near 1.3530

- USD/CAD struggles to defend corrective bounce from one-week low.
- U-turn from seven-week-old descending resistance line, downside break of fortnight-old previous support favor sellers.
- 100-EMA, 200-EMA together challenge Loonie pair bears amid steady RSI.
USD/CAD buyers struggle to keep the first daily gains in three as the quote retreats to 1.3550 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair fades bounce off the convergence of the 100-bar and 200-bar Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
Given the quote’s clear pullback from a downward-sloping resistance line from early March, as well as a downside break of the previous support line stretched from April 14, the USD/CAD sellers remain hopeful. Adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals.
However, the aforementioned key EMA confluence surrounding 1.3530 joins the downbeat RSI (14) to challenge the Loonie pair’s further declines.
In a case where the USD/CAD bears keep the reins past 1.3530, the 1.3500 round figure may act as an intermediate halt before directing the quote towards the early April swing low surrounding 1.3400. Following that, the previous monthly low of around 1.3300 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, USD/CAD recovery needs validation from a two-week-long support-turned-resistance, around 1.3630 by the press time.
Even so, a convergence of the downward-sloping resistance line from early March and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March-April downside, near 1.3655, will be important to challenge the Loonie pair buyers.
Should the USD/CAD bulls manage to keep the reins past 1.3655, the odds of witnessing a gradual rally towards the late March swing high of 1.3804 and then to the yearly high marked in March surrounding 1.3860 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3554
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3484
|Daily SMA50
|1.3585
|Daily SMA100
|1.3527
|Daily SMA200
|1.3429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3668
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3523
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0960 as US Dollar cheers pre Fed, ECB anxiety
EUR/USD renews intraday low as bears attack the 1.1000 round figures early Monday amid broad US Dollar strength, as well as sluggish markets due to holidays at many bourses.
GBP/USD testing breakout of a rising channel pattern below 1.2550
The GBP/USD pair is showing signs of exhaustion in the upside momentum after failing to extend the upside above 1.2583. The Cable has turned sideways around 1.2560 as investors are preparing for monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Gold sees downside below $1,970 as USD Index rebounds and US banking woes ease
Gold is declining towards its crucial support of $1,970.00 in the Asian session. A solid recovery in the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid upbeat expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates one more time by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday is impacting the XAU/USD price.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Week Ahead – Fed and ECB decisions set the stage for US payrolls
An explosive week lies ahead for global markets, featuring central bank decisions in the United States, Eurozone, and Australia, alongside the latest edition of nonfarm payrolls. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates one final time, so the dollar will react mostly to any signals around future action.