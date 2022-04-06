- USD/CAD struggled to preserve its intraday gains and was weighed down by a combination of factors.
- Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind amid modest USD weakness.
- Bulls need to wait for a convincing breakthrough a descending trend-line extending from late March.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's solid rebound from the 1.2400 neighbourhood, or the YTD low and gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading on Wednesday. The momentum lifted spot prices back above the 1.2500 psychological mark, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 200-hour SMA.
An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with modest US dollar pullback from a nearly two-year high, kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair. That said, the continuous surge in the US Treasury bond yields favours the USD bulls and should help limit any meaningful downside for the major, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the intraday uptick faltered near a descending trend-line extending from the high touched on March 28, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding deep in the bearish territory and warrant caution before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out.
The technical setup makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the aforementioned trend-line resistance to support prospects for any meaningful upside. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the recovery move towards an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2540 region. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.2600 mark.
On the flip side, sustained weakness back below the 1.2470-1.2460 region will suggest that the overnight short-covering move has run its course and prompt fresh selling. This, in turn, would set the stage for a slide back towards challenging the 1.2400 round figure, or the lowest level since November 2021, which if broken would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
USD/CAD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2602
|Daily SMA50
|1.2676
|Daily SMA100
|1.2692
|Daily SMA200
|1.262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2498
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2403
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2593
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.243
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2462
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.0950
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which reached its highest level in nearly two years at 99.75 earlier, fell into negative territory below 99.50 as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the March policy meeting.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has done into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,920 despite surging US yields
Gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range but manages to hold above $1,920. Although US Treasury bond yields continue to rise, the renewed dollar weakness ahead of FOMC Minutes seems to be helping XAU/USD stay afloat in the green.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
Nasdaq futures lose ground as Fed's Brainard turns from dove to hawk and spikes yields
The Nasdaq futures contract was once again the laggard on Tuesday, closing down over 2%. The S&P 500 was down 1.2% while the Dow Jones futures were down 0.8%.