USD/CAD Price Analysis: Indecisive near 1.3200 ahead of Canada inflation, US Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CAD clings to key Fibonacci retracement level within multi-day-old bearish channel.
  • Steady RSI suggests further recovery from descending trend channel’s support but 21-DMA guards immediate upside.
  • Seven-week-old falling trend line, 1.3350 appear key hurdles to cross for Loonie pair bulls.
  • US Retail Sales, Canada inflation data will be crucial for further guidance.

USD/CAD portrays the typical pre-data inaction around 1.3200 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair makes rounds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its August-October upside while holding lower grounds within a four-month-old bearish trend channel.

That said, the quote’s failure to cross the 21-DMA hurdle, around 1.3225 by the press time, joins the steady RSI (14) line to suggest further grinding of the USD/CAD prices toward the south.

However, the bottom line of the aforementioned descending channel, around 1.3100 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bears.

In a case where the USD/CAD price drops below 1.3100, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2990 could attract the sellers.

Meanwhile, an upside break of the 21-DMA resistance of near 1.3225 can propel the USD/CAD toward a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, close to 1.3285.

Following that, a convergence of the 50-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 1.3350, will be crucial to watch for the USD/CAD bulls to retake control.

Fundamentally, Canada’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI), Bank of Canada CPI and the US Retail Sales for June will be important to watch for clear directions of the Loonie pair.

Also read: USD/CAD Outlook: Traders seem non-committed near 1.3200 ahead of Canadian CPI, US Retail Sales

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3199
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.3199
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3223
Daily SMA50 1.3355
Daily SMA100 1.3468
Daily SMA200 1.3489
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3232
Previous Daily Low 1.3161
Previous Weekly High 1.3304
Previous Weekly Low 1.3093
Previous Monthly High 1.3585
Previous Monthly Low 1.3117
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3269
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3305

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1250, US Retail Sales eyed

EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1250, US Retail Sales eyed

EUR/USD remains on the front foot near 1.1250 in early Europe this Tuesday. The pair is holding higher ground amid a broadly subdued US Dollar. Hawkish ECB commentary also keeps the pair afloat ahead of the key US Retail Sales data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades with modest gains below 1.3100 ahead of US data

GBP/USD trades with modest gains below 1.3100 ahead of US data

GBP/USD is holding gains below 1.3100, lacking follow-through bias in the European morning. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an appreciative move in the major. Any meaningful corrective slide might be seen as a buying opportunity ahead of key US data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to $1,968 and US Retail Sales for fresh Fed cues

Gold looks to $1,968 and US Retail Sales for fresh Fed cues

Gold price is back on the bids above $1,950, snapping a two-day pullback from monthly highs. The United States Dollar (USD) is losing its recent recovery momentum, following the US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for a clear directional impetus.

Gold News

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao plays up KOLs as BNB price suffers aftermath of regulatory scrutiny

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao plays up KOLs as BNB price suffers aftermath of regulatory scrutiny

BNB price was knocked over the bench by regulatory attack against Binance Exchange in early June. Recovery efforts have proven fruitless amid abounding Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt around the Binance ecosystem. 

Read more

US Dollar: Should we keep selling for next week FOMC?

US Dollar: Should we keep selling for next week FOMC?

Last week’s US disinflation shock altered the FX landscape, but a few days without key data releases will tell us whether that impulse can keep the dollar on the back foot as the FOMC risk event draws nearer. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures