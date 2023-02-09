USD/CAD Price Analysis: Horizontal resistance near 1.3450 is key

- USD/CAD is testing horizontal resistance near 1.3450.
- The DXY index W-formation is a bearish reversion pattern which weighs on USD/CAD's outlook.
- On the other hand, should 103.50 give then USD/CAD can enjoy some time higher until next week's US Consumer Price Index.
USD/CAD rallied in the US session following the move back up in the US Dollar. The action occurred in and around the cash open on Wall Street following a combination of half-well-received US data before a risk-off move set in that sent equities off a cliff and high beta currencies packing.
The following illustrates the recent chop the pair has been caught up in and the prospects of a breakout one way or the other.
USD/CAD daily charts
The upside bias, as illustrated above, requires the bulls to commit beyond the trendline resistance in a move that sees the price close above the horizontal resistance near 1.3450 which is currently being tested.
Therefore, the US Dollar's schematic needs to align. However, we are seeing a bearish prospect on DXY as follows:
The W-formation is a bearish reversion pattern and the neckline in this case aligns with a 50% mean reversion near 103.00. A break there will see a move lower towards 102.60 and given the prior break of structure, the bias is bearish for a continuation towards 102.30. This is not a good look for USD/CAD.
On the other hand, should 103.50 give then USD/CAD can enjoy some time higher until next week's Consumer Price Index event from the US calendar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears keep 0.6870 on radar on RBA Statement of Monetary Policy
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions amid mixed signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) during early Friday. Adding strength to the risk-barometer pair’s inaction could be the cautious mood ahead of early signals for the US inflation.
EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-SMA towards 1.0700
EUR/USD bears rush towards retaking control as the Euro pair stays depressed around 1.0730 during Friday’s Asian session, following a U-turn from the weekly top. The major currency pair reversed from the one-week high the previous day as the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) challenged buyers.
Gold defies bullish bias on United States Treasury yield curve inversion
Gold price remains depressed at around $1,860 as markets await the key United States data during early Friday. It’s worth noting that the US Treasury bond yields renewed recession fears and weighed on the XAU/USD price the previous day.
Bankrupt 3AC founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su launch new exchange for crypto claims trading
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was among the first few crypto companies to fall in July 2022, which initiated the first contagion in the market. The bankrupt hedge fund has since been left to liquidators to make the most of its remaining assets.
Four reasons why the January rally will falter
Inflation is supposedly on its way to falling gently back to 2% like a fluffy snowflake while the US economy roars ahead. Or at least that is what the deep state of Wall Street needs you to think.