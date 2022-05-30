  • USD/CAD dribbles around five-week low, probes four-day downtrend.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, 200-DMA tests bearish commitments.
  • RSI, MACD signals hint at the further downside, 100-DMA guards recovery moves.

USD/CAD seesaw around the key 1.2660-55 support confluence as bears take a breather after refreshing the multi-day low. In doing so, the Loonie pair tests the bears ahead of the key Q1 2022 Canada GDP, pausing the consecutive declines for the last four days.

Not only the pre-data consolidation but a convergence of the 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of April-May upside, around 1.2660-55, also challenge the USD/CAD bears.

Should the quote conquer the 1.2655 support, the odds of witnessing a gradual south-run towards the 1.2600 and 1.2500 thresholds appear more lucrative.

However, April’s low surrounding 1.2400 could tests the USD/CAD sellers afterward.

Meanwhile, the 100-DMA level of 1.2700 tests the USD/CAD buyers ahead of a downward sloping trend line from early May, close to 1.2800 by the press time.

Even if the USD/CAD crosses the 1.2800 hurdle, bulls remain skeptical until witnessing a clear break of the 23.6% Fibo. level surrounding 1.2920.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2659
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.53%
Today daily open 1.2726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2865
Daily SMA50 1.2707
Daily SMA100 1.2697
Daily SMA200 1.2662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2784
Previous Daily Low 1.2718
Previous Weekly High 1.2885
Previous Weekly Low 1.2718
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2759
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2677
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2635
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2767
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2808
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2833

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

