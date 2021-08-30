USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers lurk around monthly support line, 200-SMA

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD trims early Asian losses, holds lower ground.
  • The key SMA, support line favor bulls but 1.2685–90 become crucial resistance.
  • Bears can aim for August 11 low below 200-SMA.

USD/CAD consolidates recent losses of around 1.2620 during a quiet Asian session on Monday.

The Loonie pair dropped heavily on Friday and stayed pressured early in the day but couldn’t break an ascending support line from July 30, not to forget 200-SMA.

Given the firmer Momentum line, the USD/CAD prices are likely to rebound and cross the immediate hurdle, namely 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 30 to August 20 upside, near 1.2625.

However, buyers remain skeptical unless crossing a convergence of 50-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2685-90.

Alternatively, a downside break of the stated support line and 200-SMA, respectively around 1.2605 and 1.2590, will back the USD/CAD sellers to aim for August 11 bottom surrounding 1.2490.

Should the quote remains pressured below 1.2490, the last month's low near 1.2420 can offer an intermediate halt before recalling the 1.2400 level to the chart.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2618
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.2622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2597
Daily SMA50 1.2522
Daily SMA100 1.2379
Daily SMA200 1.2544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2708
Previous Daily Low 1.2606
Previous Weekly High 1.2834
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2543
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.248
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2685
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2788

 

 

