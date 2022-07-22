- USD/CAD bounced off the 1.2855-1.2850 confluence support, though lacked follow-through.
- Resurgent USD demand turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the major.
- An uptick in oil prices offered some support to the loonie and capped any meaningful upside.
The USD/CAD pair once again managed to defend and attract some buying near the 1.2855-1.2850 confluence support on the last day of the week. The uptick, however, lacked any follow-through and ran out of steam ahead of the 1.2900 round-figure mark.
The US dollar was back in demand and shot to a multi-day high, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and capped spot prices.
From a technical perspective, the aforementioned confluence support comprises the 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2517-1.3223 rally. This is followed by the 1.2830-1.2820 area and the 1.2800-1.2790 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level.
The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then accelerate towards the 1.2700 mark en-route the 1.2675-1.2665 horizontal support.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the 1.2900 mark is likely to confront resistance near the overnight swing high, around the 1.2935 region, ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2960 area. Some follow-through buying would suggest that the recent corrective pullback from the YTD peak has run its course and pave the way for additional gains. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.3000 psychological mark and retest the 1.3075-1.3085 supply zone, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibo. level.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2875
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2945
|Daily SMA50
|1.2856
|Daily SMA100
|1.2773
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2937
|Previous Daily Low
|1.286
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2993
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
