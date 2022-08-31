- USD/CAD is underpinned by the USD rebound and WTI sell-off.
- Markets remain risk-averse ahead of key US ADP, Canadian GDP.
- Daily technical setup favors bulls, 1.3135 guards immediate upside.
USD/CAD is posting moderate gains in the European session this Wednesday, helped by widespread risk-aversion on increased bets of super-sized rate hikes by the ECB and the Fed.
Aggressive tightening by major global central banks to tame inflation could risk tipping their economies into recession. These fears are dominating and weighing negatively on investors’ risk appetite.
Fresh covid lockdowns and the energy crisis in China are also adding to the risk-off market environment and triggering a 3.50% sell-off in WTI prices. The oil price weakness is fuelling further upside in the major at the cost of the resource-linked CAD.
Markets also prefer to hold the safe-haven US dollar in the lead-up to the critical ADP jobs data and the Canadian Q2 GDP release. The data set could play a pivotal role in altering the Fed and Bank of Canada’s (BOC) rate hike pricing.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD is primed to challenge the horizontal trendline resistance marked at 1.3135, which is the first hurdle on the move higher.
The next relevant barrier is seen at the July 14 high of 1.3223. Ahead of that, bulls will challenge the 1.3200 round number.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging higher, comfortable above the midline, backing the bullish potential.
Further, the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and 50 DMA bullish crossover remains in play, adding credence to the upside.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
On the flip side, the immediate support is aligned at the 1.3100 threshold, below which sellers will need to take out the daily low of 1.3063.
A sharp sell-off below the latter could kick in, opening floors for a test of the rising trendline support at 1.3000.
USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2918
|Daily SMA50
|1.292
|Daily SMA100
|1.2851
|Daily SMA200
|1.277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2972
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3009
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
