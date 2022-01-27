USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 50-DMA to renew three-week top above 1.2700

- USD/CAD refreshes multi-day top after crossing five-week-old resistance line.
- Bullish MACD signals further upside beyond 50-DMA, sellers need validation from 200-DMA.
USD/CAD pierces 1.2700, up 0.30% around 1.2715 to refresh a three-week top during early Thursday in Europe.
In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of a descending trend line from December 20, as well as the bullish MACD signals.
However, the 50-DMA level of 1.2715 restricts the quote’s immediate advances.
In addition to the 1.2715 resistance, 1.2780 and the 1.2800 levels may also challenge USD/CAD bulls before directing them to the two-month-old horizontal resistance near 1.2850.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the previous resistance line, near 1.2640 by the press time.
Following that, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of October-December upside, respectively near 1.2630 and 1.2545, will challenge the USD/CAD bears.
Even if the USD/CAD prices drop below 1.2545 support, the 200-DMA around 1.2500 will act as the last hope for bulls.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.262
|Daily SMA50
|1.271
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2559
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
