- USD/CAD grinds lower following the biggest daily fall in a fortnight.
- Impending bear cross, trend line breakdown and receding strength of MACD’s bullish bias favor sellers.
- 21-DMA, 100-DMA lure short-term sellers while bulls need a clear break of 1.2900 for conviction.
USD/CAD bears lick the post-Fed wounds around mid-1.2700s, having declined the most in two weeks, during Thursday’s Asian session.
Although the Loonie pair remains trapped inside a 15-pip trading area around 1.2750 after the latest slump, sellers keep the reins as multiple catalysts hint at the quote’s further downside.
Among them, a clear break of the previous support line from April 21 and a bear cross of the 21-DMA over the 100-DMA act as crucial factors. Also supporting USD/CAD bears are the recently easing MACD bullish signals and steady RSI.
That said, the pair’s further downside towards 21-DMA, around 1.2690 by the press time, becomes imminent. However, the 100-DMA level of 1.2681 may test the USD/CAD declines afterward. Also likely to challenge the quote’s south-run is early April’s peak of 1.2673.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially aim for the 1.2800 threshold before the mid-March top surrounding 1.2875.
It’s worth noting, however, that a confluence of the previous support line and a two-month-old horizontal line, around 1.2900, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bulls afterward.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2748
|Today Daily Change
|-95 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74%
|Today daily open
|1.2843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2677
|Daily SMA50
|1.266
|Daily SMA100
|1.2683
|Daily SMA200
|1.2636
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2825
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2951
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
