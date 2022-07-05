- The 4-hour structure in USD/CAD has been broken at the start of this week.
- There is an emphasis on the downside for the sessions ahead.
CAD is benefitting from a risk-on environment and is sinking USD/CAD away from a key resistance area on the daily and 4-hour time frames. The following illustrates the bearish bias based on the daily chart's M-formation's neckline resistance and the break of structure on the 4-hour chart:
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD bears have moved in following a retest of the neckline and given the break of horizontal support and fresh lows made at the start of the week, there is a bias towards the price imbalances of the prior bullish impulse. The 50% mean reversion level has confluence in this regard and is a compelling target on the daily chart near 1.2800.
USD/CAD H4 chart
The 4-hour structure has been broken in the move lower this week which leaves the emphasis on the downside.
