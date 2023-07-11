USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in ahead of the BoC

- USD/CAD bears are looking for a break of key support.
- Bulls eye a move through resistance and a 50% mean reversion resistance area.
USD/CAD fell to a one week low on Tuesday, while oil prices climbed and investors looked forward to a likely interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is at 1.3220 and is meeting resistance as the follownmg will illustrate:
USD/CAD weekly chart
The weekly chart is on the back side of the bullish long term trend. The price has rallied into old support that is now expected to act as resistance.
USD/CAD daily chart
A break of the daily support trend will open risk to he key objectve for a test below 1.3000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1000 ahead of US CPI Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1000, having bounced from 1.0980 due to a weaker US Dollar. The DXY has dropped for the fourth consecutive day, hitting the lowest level in two months under 101.70. Market participants are now awaiting the release of US CPI data on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rises to test 15-month highs above 1.2900
GBP/USD gained momentum on the back of a weaker US Dollar, following a correction to 1.2885. The pair is currently hovering around 1.2920, which is slightly below the 15-month high it reached earlier on Tuesday at 1.2935.
Gold: XAU/USD hovers around $1,930 ahead of US CPI Premium
Gold prices advanced early on Tuesday, peaking at $1,938.45, its highest in almost a month, although resurgent US Dollar demand sees XAU/USD trading in the $1,930 region in the American afternoon.
Bitcoin price heedless as institutions that know markets better than anybody wager on BTC mining
Bitcoin price remains bound to a range, neither printing significant gains nor recording notable losses. While the lack of volatility could be interpreted as a market devoid of catalysts, such is not the case, as the crypto industry still has much to look forward to.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO pulls back after conquering $11 level
UPDATE: Nio stock lost 1.8% in the first half hour on Tuesday after opening up as much as 2.5% higher at $11.05. The NASDAQ Composite is slightly lower at the same time due to news that the company will reduce the share of megacap stocks in its NASDAQ 100 index.