USD/CAD Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement probes bulls amid overbought RSI

  • USD/CAD takes the bids near the highest levels since February.
  • Upside break of five-month-old resistance keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Overbought RSI conditions may trigger a pullback from the key Fibonacci retracement level.

USD/CAD pokes February high around 1.2860, up 0.22% intraday, during early Friday. In doing so, the Loonie pair stays positive for the fifth consecutive day, also up after positing the heaviest daily gains in 14 months, by the press time.

While the quote’s successful break of an ascending resistance line from March 03, around 1.2820, favor buyers, overbought RSI conditions signal a pullback.

As a result, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s late 2020 to the mid-2021 downside, near 1.2880, becomes an immediate important resistance to watch.

Should the quote rises past 1.2880, a descending trend line from September 2020, near the 1.3000 threshold, will be in focus.

Alternatively, a daily closing below the resistance-turned-support, around 1.2820, will drag the USD/CAD prices to July’s top near 1.2800.

However, any further weakness will make USD/CAD vulnerable to decline towards 50% Fibonacci retracement and April’s high, respectively around 1.2710 and 1.2650.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2856
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 1.2829
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2557
Daily SMA50 1.2474
Daily SMA100 1.2373
Daily SMA200 1.2557
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2831
Previous Daily Low 1.2642
Previous Weekly High 1.2589
Previous Weekly Low 1.2489
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2759
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2714
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3081

 

 

EUR/USD retreats towards the yearly low of 1.1665, recently sidelined around 1.1680, amid an inactive Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair seesaws around the neck-line of a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the 4H play.

Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday's Asian session. The cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.

VeChain price is now holding the July ascending trend line after finding stiff resistance at the 38.2% retracement level and the double bottom measured move target of $0.135. The VET pullback is set to continue, possibly testing the 200D SMA at $0.104

The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow.  Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?

