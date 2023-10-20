USD/CAD oscillates in a rang near multi-week high, bullish Oil prices seem to cap the upside

- USD/CAD continues to draw support from diminishing odds for more rate hikes by the BoC.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and a weaker risk tone benefit the USD.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices underpin the Loonie and keep a lid on any further gains for the major.
The USD/CAD pair trades with a mild positive bias for the fourth successive day on Friday and is currently placed around the 1.3720-1.3725 region, just a few pips below a two-week high touched the previous day.
The softer Canadian consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday forced investors to trim bets for another rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the Canadian Dollar's (CAD) relative underperformance. This, along with the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair, though bullish Crude Oil prices underpin the commodity-linked Lonie and keep a lid on any further gains.
The USD continues to draw support from firming expectations for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday, saying that inflation was still too high and that monetary policy was not yet too tight. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, benefits the safe-haven buck and lends support to the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond hovers just below the 5% psychological mark, or a 16-year top touched the previous day. This continues to fuel worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. Adding to this, growing concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spill over into the broader Middle East region temper investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets.
Crude Oil prices, meanwhile, remain supported by concerns about disruption to global supplies on the back of the risk of an escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Furthermore, the US government outlined plans to begin refiling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which adds to worries about tightening global supply and lifts Crude Oil prices to a three-week high. This, in turn, holds back bulls from placing fresh bets around the USD/CAD pair and caps gains.
Traders now look to the release of the Canadian Retail Sales figures, due later during the early North American season, which, along with Oil price dynamics, will influence the CAD. Meanwhile, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due from the US on Friday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment. Apart from this, speeches by FOMC members will drive the USD demand and provide short-term trading impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3719
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3719
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3616
|Daily SMA50
|1.3575
|Daily SMA100
|1.3421
|Daily SMA200
|1.3469
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3741
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3679
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3569
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
