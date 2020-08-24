- A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to USD/CAD on Monday.
- The US fiscal impasse, sliding US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and further collaborated towards capping.
The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, just above mid-1.3100s.
The pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range on the first day of a new trading week. The upside remained capped in the wake of a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which struggled to capitalize on last week's attempted bounce from the lowest level since April 2018.
The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery has been fueling speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed. This coupled with the upbeat market mood further undermined the greenback's safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, a modest uptick in crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Oil prices were supported after producers shut production ahead of tropical storms that are forecast to grind up the Gulf of Mexico in coming days.
However, the downside is likely to remain limited as investors might be reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech during the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.
Powell's remarks will be closely scrutinized for clearer guidance on the central bank's policy outlook and influence the near-term USD price dynamics, providing a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to continue with its range-bound trading action amid absence absent relevant market-moving economic releases – either from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3166
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3296
|Daily SMA50
|1.3455
|Daily SMA100
|1.3677
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD
Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.