  • A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to USD/CAD on Monday.
  • The US fiscal impasse, sliding US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
  • A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and further collaborated towards capping.

The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, just above mid-1.3100s.

The pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range on the first day of a new trading week. The upside remained capped in the wake of a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which struggled to capitalize on last week's attempted bounce from the lowest level since April 2018.

The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, along with growing concerns about the US economic recovery has been fueling speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed. This coupled with the upbeat market mood further undermined the greenback's safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, a modest uptick in crude oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Oil prices were supported after producers shut production ahead of tropical storms that are forecast to grind up the Gulf of Mexico in coming days.

However, the downside is likely to remain limited as investors might be reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech during the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.

Powell's remarks will be closely scrutinized for clearer guidance on the central bank's policy outlook and influence the near-term USD price dynamics, providing a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

In the meantime, the pair seems more likely to continue with its range-bound trading action amid absence absent relevant market-moving economic releases – either from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3166
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3296
Daily SMA50 1.3455
Daily SMA100 1.3677
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3234
Previous Daily Low 1.3159
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3296

 

 

