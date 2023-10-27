USD/CAD corrects from multi-month peak, slides back closer to 1.3800 ahead of US PCE data

- USD/CAD meets with some supply on Friday and is weighed down by a combination of factors.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and exerts pressure amid subdued USD demand.
- The downside seems cushioned as traders look to the US PCE Price Index for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some selling pressure during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to a multi-month top, around the 1.3840-1.3845 area touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3805-1.3810 region, down over 0.15% for the day, though any meaningful corrective slide seems elusive.
A modest uptick in Crude Oil prices is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and weighing on the USD/CAD pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. The upside for Oil prices, however, seems limited in the wake of receding fears that the Israle-Hamas war could spill over to other Middle Eastern countries and disrupt global supplies. Adding to this, a string of weak economic data from the Euro Zone this week raised concerns about fuel demand and might further contribute to capping the black liquid.
Furthermore, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer act as a tailwind for the USD and might further contribute to limiting losses for the USD/CAD pair. The Advance US GDP report released on Thursday showed that the economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace during the third quarter. Adding to this, the US Durable Goods Orders also surpassed consensus estimates and pointed to a still resilient US economy, which should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance.
This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and might continue to act as a tailwind for the Greenback. The markets, however, seem convinced that the Fed will maintain the status quo next week amid signs of easing inflationary pressures, which is holding back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and doing little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair. Moving ahead, Friday's key focus will remain glued to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
The crucial report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register gains for the second straight week – also the fourth in the previous five – as the attention now turns to the highly anticipated FOMC policy meeting next week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3808
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3683
|Daily SMA50
|1.36
|Daily SMA100
|1.3439
|Daily SMA200
|1.3477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.379
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3741
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.