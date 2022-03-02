USD/CAD bears are in control as commodities skyrocket

- USD/CAD is in the hands of the bears and eyes are on a deeper test of critical demand area.
- The 1.2550s are on the radar but bears need to get below the 1.2630s first.
USD/CAD is stalling on the downside as the pair moves in toward the critical daily support area which had been highlighted in the prior session's analysis, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls meet resistance in 1.2740s, focus is back on the downside. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is down some 0.6% at around the lows of 1.2649 after sliding from a high of 1.2744.
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices surged again and the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates as expected for the first time since October 2018 despite the crisis in Ukraine.
The Commodity CRB Index has rallied to the highest levels since Sep. 2014 as OPEC+ decided to stick with its schedule of monthly supply increases despite low global inventories:
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level in nearly 11 years before paring gains, as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying war in Ukraine.
Additionally, the situation is raising pressure on the West to reach an agreement on the Iran nuclear deal in the immediate term, but negotiations could also be pulled into the geopolitical chaos. In this context, oil prices are likely to continue rising at a fast clip, analysts at TD Securities said.
Meanwhile, Canada's central bank hiked its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% to help fight inflation and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond-buying program. The policy statement had a hawkish tone as well. There was another upbeat assessment of the growth outlook and warnings of more pervasive inflation which has lifted the price of the Canadian dollar.
''CAD has welcomed the news of BoC's 25bp rate hike. However, while the prospects of further hikes should support CAD on some crosses, we don't expect much follow-through in the short run,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Much of the good news is priced in, and CAD now screens as one of the most overbought (tactically overvalued) currencies on our dashboard globally.''
USD/CAD technical analysis
The following illustrates the price trajectory over a series of prior daily analysis:
USD/CAD live market
As illustrated, the price is running in accordance with the forecasted trajectory and is now embarking on a test of daily support that guards an area of imbalance on the chart towards the trendline support. The 1.2550s are on the radar but bears need to get below the 1.2630s first.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.2742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2721
|Daily SMA50
|1.2692
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.275
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2878
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2682
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in the negative territory below 1.1100 as the hot eurozone inflation data fail to help the shared currency find demand. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the annual HICP jumped to 5.8% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4%. The dollar holds its ground amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Ceasefire discussions and a hawkish Powell weigh on gold
XAUUSD is in retreat mode as the mood improves, but bears remain cautious. Moscow and Kyiv are said to discuss a possible ceasefire in their second round of peace talks. US Federal Reserve chief Powell anticipated a series of rate hikes, starting with 25 bps in March.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg
Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that ETH and XRP are likely to follow its lead.