US Treasury Secretary Yellen: As Fed tightens policy, recession remains a risk

“As the Fed tightens policy, a recession remains a risk,” said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen late Thursday.
The policymaker also added, “It is not appropriate to debate the 2% inflation target at this time.”
US Treasury Secretary Yellen also said that to ease Consumer Price Index (CPI), consumer spending may need to slow.
Market reaction
Yellen’s comments fail to move a needle in the markets amid the usual inactive hours of early Asian session on Friday. However, the support for the recession woes can add strength to the US Dollar and may exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD pair, while also allowing the Gold bears to occupy the driver’s seat.
Also read: EUR/USD pullback jostles with 1.0950 as central banks, Fed Powell propel US Dollar, PMI in focus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the first weekly loss in five below 0.6800 on mixed Australia PMI numbers
AUD/USD renews intraday high at 0.6762 even as Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June register mixed data on early Friday. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s consolidation amid recently mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) and Treasury officials.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0950 ahead of PMIs Premium
EUR/USD came under pressure and dropped on Thursday, consolidating around 1.0950. The pair lost bullish momentum and pulled back after reaching monthly highs near 1.1010. A recovery of the US Dollar on the back of higher Treasury yields drove the pair to the downside.
Gold bears approach $1,900 on hawkish central banks, PMI data eyed
Gold renews three-month low after five-day losing streak, pressured of late. Hawkish central bank actions amplify economic fears and underpin US Dollar demand, weighing on XAU/USD. Mostly upbeat United States data, upbeat statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also bolstered USD and favored Gold sellers.
Justin Sun sends $29.7 million of Ethereum to Huobi as the exchange faces trademark infringement lawsuit
Justin Sun has sent $29.7 million of Ethereum (ETH) to Huobi, with blockchain data showing the funds were sourced from the staking platform Lido Finance. The transfer comes a day after Huobi founder Li Lin filed a lawsuit against the exchange for trademark infringement.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.