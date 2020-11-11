US Election: No evidence of voter fraud – NYT

President Donald Trump’s baseless claims over voter fraud in the US election have been invalidated after the New York Times (NYT) contacted the offices of the top election officials in every state on Monday and Tuesday to ask whether they suspected or had evidence of illegal voting.

Additional details

“Officials in 45 states responded directly to The Times.”

“For four of the remaining states, The Times spoke to other statewide officials or found public comments from secretaries of state; none reported any major voting issues.”

“What emerged in The Times’s reporting was how, beyond the president, Republicans in many states were engaged in a widespread effort to delegitimize the nation’s voting system.”

Market reaction

The above report has little to no impact on the markets, as the US dollar continues to remain on the back foot against its main rivals, with the DXY down 0.10% so far near 92.65.

S&P 500 futures remain bid near 3,550, at the time of writing.