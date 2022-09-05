- The US dollar has been pressured in Asia ahead of the Tokyo open.
- Bears need to break below 4-hour support at around 109.80 with a firm bearish close.
The US dollar has since been faded from the highs which gave some relief to the forex space. At the time of writing, DXY is trading at 109.789. It's early days on Tuesday following holiday-thin markets and the US dollar has run into a cohort of bears hitting the bid which is taking the DXY down below 109.80.
The greenback hit a 20-year high against a basket of peers at the start of the week with the euro under pressure due to Russia halting gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe. The news has dented risk appetite in markets and sparked concerns over energy prices and growth, taking the single currency, which is a major component of the DXY index, down to blow 0.9880 this week so far.
Additionally, a drop in the Chinese yuan that struggles in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections across the country as propped up the US dollar. However, Monday's fixing was 155 pips firmer than the Reuters estimate of 6.9153, marking the ninth straight trading day that the PBOC set firmer-than-expected official guidance in what is presumed to be an effort to rein in excess yuan weakness. The latest concerns stem from fresh lockdowns for China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen that started on Monday, the same time that the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown-related curbs.
Besides the European and China-induced risk-off pulses, the greenback continued to be driven higher on the coattails of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks made at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, explaining that rates would need to be high "for some time" to combat stubbornly high inflation.
Markets will be looking to the US August ISM services PMI Tuesday and all ears to the ground for Fed speakers. The Services data's headline is expected at 55.4 vs. 56.7 in July. Traders will be taking note of the employment and prices paid data, which stood at 49.1 and 72.3 in July, respectively.
Fed speakers will also be key. Chair Powell, Vice-Chair Brainard, and Governor Waller will make public appearances to talk about the economic outlook and markets will be looking for them to build on Powell's Jackson Hole remarks.
''They will stress that inflation is still too high and bringing it down is priority number 1, which requires further rate hikes as well as keeping the policy rate high for "some time" once the terminal is reached,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
DXY technical analysis
The price is running into resistance but the bears need to get below the 4-hour support around the current levels if there are going to be prospects of a deeper correction for the sessions ahead. A break here opens risk towards 108.50 and then a 38.25 Fibonacci retracement below there near 108.10. The neckline of the harmonic pattern is located all the way down at 106.93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.