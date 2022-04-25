  • DXY keeps pushing higher and records new highs around 101.70.
  • Further upside could see the 2020 high near 103.00 revisited.

DXY keeps the bid bias well and sound and reaches new cycle peaks past 101.70 on Monday.

The sharp rebound from the 99.80 region (April 21) carries the potential to extend further. Against that, the breakout of the so far 2022 high at 101.73 (April 25) on a convincing fashion could motivate the index to attempt a visit to the 2020 high at 102.99 (March 20).

The current bullish stance in the index remains supported by the 7-month line near 96.70, while the longer-term outlook for the dollar is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA at 95.50.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 101.64
Today Daily Change 69
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 101.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.74
Daily SMA50 98.49
Daily SMA100 97.24
Daily SMA200 95.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 101.34
Previous Daily Low 100.46
Previous Weekly High 101.34
Previous Weekly Low 99.81
Previous Monthly High 99.41
Previous Monthly Low 96.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

