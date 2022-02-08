US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY rebound needs validation from 95.70

- DXY seesaws between previous support line from May and 100-DMA.
- 14-week-old support line adds to the downside filter.
- Sluggish Momentum hints at further grinding towards the north.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds onto the previous day’s bounce off 100-DMA around 95.40 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Even so, the greenback gauge needs to cross the support-turned-resistance line from May 25, 2021, near 95.70, which challenges the quote’s immediate upside.
Although the Momentum line tests the buyers, the quote’s ability to stay beyond short-term key supports, namely the 100-DMA level of 95.25 and the multi-day-old support line close to the 95.00 threshold, keeps DXY bulls hopeful.
That said, the US Dollar Index run-up beyond 95.70 will aim for the 96.00 round figure ahead of the challenging November 2021 peak near 97.00.
It’s worth mentioning that the quote’s rise past 97.00 won’t hesitate to challenge January’s peak of 97.44.
On the contrary, a downside break of 95.00 will strength bearish impulsive and hit 2022 low near 94.60. Adding to the downside filters is the October 2021 peak surrounding 94.55.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further rebound expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|95.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.83
|Daily SMA50
|96.02
|Daily SMA100
|95.24
|Daily SMA200
|93.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.64
|Previous Daily Low
|95.35
|Previous Weekly High
|97.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.14
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
