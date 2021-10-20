US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls seek 94.00 breakout to tighten grips

- DXY keeps the bounce off 200-EMA inside weekly falling trend channel.
- 50-EMA, channel’s resistance line and previous support from early September challenge bulls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds onto recovery moves from the key moving average around 93.83, up 0.06% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Although the RSI line backs the rebound, a convergence of 50-EMA, upper line of the short-term descending trend channel and support-turned-resistance from September 03, around the 94.00 threshold, will be a tough nut to crack for the DXY bulls.
In a case where the US Dollar Index crosses the 94.00 hurdle, the monthly ascending trend line near 94.60, will be in focus.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may aim for a 200-EMA level of 93.58 before targeting the support line of the stated channel, close to 93.40 by the press time.
Should the DXY bears defy the channel formation with a downside break of 93.40, the late September lows near the 93.00 mark may return to the charts.
Overall, US Dollar Index (DXY) remains bullish but the 94.00 level will be a tough nut to crack for the optimists.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|93.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.93
|Daily SMA50
|93.25
|Daily SMA100
|92.59
|Daily SMA200
|91.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.96
|Previous Daily Low
|93.5
|Previous Weekly High
|94.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.76
|Previous Monthly High
|94.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.45
