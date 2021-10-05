US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears stays directed towards 93.70 key support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY remains pressured after three-day downtrend, fades corrective pullback.
  • 10-DMA, short-term rising trend line and August highs constitute immediate support confluence.
  • Recovery moves need to stay beyond 94.00 to convince buyers.

US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to overcome the recent bearish trajectory, drops back to 93.80 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the greenback gauge prints a four-day downtrend while teasing the key support joins surrounding 93.70, which includes 10-DMA, an ascending support line from the mid-September and August month’s high.

Given the bullish MACD, the DXY sellers are likely to step back from the 93.70 level, a break of which will direct them towards a horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since late March near 93.45.

It should be noted, however, that a sustained weakness past 93.45 will be a blow to the US Dollar Index bulls trying to defend the 93.00 threshold.

On the contrary, the 94.00 round figure restricts the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the recent high close to 94.50.

If DXY bulls cross the 94.50 hurdle, the September 2020 peak around 94.75 will be in focus.

DXY: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 93.81
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 93.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.21
Daily SMA50 92.88
Daily SMA100 92.13
Daily SMA200 91.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.1
Previous Daily Low 93.68
Previous Weekly High 94.51
Previous Weekly Low 93.21
Previous Monthly High 94.51
Previous Monthly Low 91.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.48

 

 

